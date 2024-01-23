The Supreme Court has extended the stay on contempt proceedings against four policemen who were sentenced to 14 days imprisonment by the Gujarat High Court for publicly flogging some Muslim men in the state's Kheda district.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta also came down heavily on the accused cops, asking if they had "an authority under law to tie people to poles and beat them".

"What kind of atrocities are these? Tying people to poles, beating them in public and taking videos," the bench said.

The incident took place in Gujarat's Kheda district in October 2022 when a mob comprising members of the Muslim community allegedly hurled stones at a garba event at Undhela village, injuring some villagers and police personnel. Videos purportedly showing police personnel publicly flogging three of the 13 arrested accused went viral on social media.

On October 19, 2023, the Gujarat High Court sentenced the four policemen to 14 days imprisonment. The High Court also charged them under contempt of court for violating guidelines on custodial torture.

The accused cops had challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court and filed a statutory appeal.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Sidharth Dave, appearing for one of the petitioner policemen, questioned how the High Court could have proceeded against them in a contempt case when the police officers had both criminal cases and departmental proceedings against them.

While admitting the appeal, the court agreed to stay the proceedings and directed the hearing to be expedited.

Responding to the request to stay the High Court order of 14-day imprisonment, Justice Gavai said, "Enjoy the custody then, you will be guest of your own officers."