The Supreme Court has updated its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee. According to an office order, the reconstitution was carried out under Clause 4(2) of the 2013 regulations aimed at preventing, prohibiting, and addressing sexual harassment of women at the Supreme Court.

The 12-member committee is now chaired by Justice Hima Kohli. It includes Justice BV Nagarathna, Additional Registrar Sukhda Pritam, and senior advocates Meenakshi Arora and Mahalakshmi Pavani.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Hon'ble Chief Justice of India has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.

Other members are advocate Soumyajit Pani, representing the Supreme Court Bar Association, advocate-on-record Anindita Pujari, advocate Madhu Chauhan, professor Shruti Pandey, senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and Menaka Guruswamy, and Leni Chaudhuri, executive director of the University of Chicago Centre in India.