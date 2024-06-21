The Supreme Court opted not to halt the NEET-UG 2024 counselling, choosing instead to consolidate new petitions with existing ones. The Court has scheduled a consolidated hearing for July 8 to address the various legal issues raised.

The decision follows earlier controversies surrounding the grant of grace marks in the NEET (UG) examination. Recently, the Supreme Court concluded its review on the matter after the NTA provided scorecards for 1,563 candidates who were awarded compensatory marks due to time loss during the exam. These candidates were given the option to either participate in a re-test scheduled for June 23 or proceed with counselling based on their actual examination scores.

The NEET (UG) counselling process, critical for admissions to undergraduate medical courses across India, has faced scrutiny and legal challenges in recent weeks.