The Supreme Court will not hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request seeking a 7-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had sought an extension by seven days to his interim bail which will expire on June 1.

Kejriwal was granted bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections by the Supreme Court and was asked to surrender on June 2.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on May 27 seeking an extension of his interim bail by a week.

Earlier, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court on May 28 rejected the urgent hearing for an extension of the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The extension of the bail plea was in connection with the LiquorGate scandal case on medical grounds.

The bench stated that the case had previously been considered and that the decision was now pending after hearing the appeal for a seven-day extension of interim bail. The Supreme Court emphasised that the final decision about the case's listing will be made by the CJI.