In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt the ongoing puja at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, also issued an order maintaining the status quo on worship activities by both Hindus and Muslims on the premises.

This decision follows a Varanasi court ruling on January 31, permitting Hindus to conduct prayers in the 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' section of the Gyanvapi mosque. The ruling was subsequently upheld by the Allahabad High Court in February, despite challenges from the Muslim side.

The apex court's verdict came during the hearing of an appeal filed by the Muslim community against the Allahabad High Court's decision. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Muslim side, presented a Google Earth image depicting the disputed area, which the court noted without dispute.

Examining the image, the bench observed that access to the 'tehkhana' in question is from the southern side, while access to the mosque for offering namaz is from the northern side.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed a plea by the mosque committee challenging the Varanasi court's order, asserting that the Uttar Pradesh government's 1993 decision to prohibit worship rituals inside the 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana' was unlawful.

The controversy surrounding the site stems from claims by Hindu activists, contending the existence of a temple at the disputed Gyanvapi mosque location prior to its demolition in the 17th century under the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, this claim has been vehemently refuted by the Muslim side.

The Supreme Court has set a deadline for response from the Kashi Vishwanath temple trustees and others by April 30, with a final disposal of the plea scheduled for July.