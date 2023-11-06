Supreme Court rejects PFI's plea against Centre’s ban
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by the Popular Front of India (PFI) challenging a ban on the organisation by the Union government.
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The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by the Popular Front of India (PFI) challenging a ban on the organisation by the Union government.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by the Popular Front of India (PFI) challenging a ban on the organisation by the Union government.
In its observations, the SC also directed the PFI to approach the high court to appeal against a tribunal's judgement in which it upheld the government's decision to ban PFI and eight other organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
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