The Supreme Court on October 13 rejected the plea challenging the election of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to the Rajya Sabha.

A panel of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Sanjay Karol rejected the Special Leave Petition brought against Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia's election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The said Special Leave Petition challenged the framing of a preliminary issue in Scindia's election petition as to whether mere registration of an FIR constitutes a "pending criminal case" liable to be disclosed in a prospective candidate's nomination papers under the Representation of People's Act, 1951, as well as the dismissal of the review petition filed challenging the order in which the said preliminary issue was framed.



Also Read: Israel-Palestine conflict: People in Hyderabad stages protest in support of Palestine

While dismissing the Special Leave Petition, the Bench stated that the Petitioner made no cause for interference with the impugned Orders.

Senior Counsels NK Mody and Siddharth Bhatnagar defended Scindia, as did advocates Fareha Ahmed Khan and a team from Karanjawala & Co. Advocates led by Tahira Karanjawala, Partner.

Anoop George Chaudhary, a prominent counsel, represented the Petitioner.