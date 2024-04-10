The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea advocating for the implementation of breathalyser tests for voters waiting in queues at polling booths during elections.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta declined to intervene in the matter upholding the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which had earlier dismissed the petition. The bench remarked that the plea seemed more like a publicity stunt than a genuine legal concern.

Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Janavahini Party argued that voters should not be permitted to cast their votes under the influence of alcohol, especially during the period when the model code of conduct is enforced.

However, the Supreme Court bench dismissed the plea, stating that it lacked merit and appeared to be an attempt at garnering attention. They emphasized the presence of police personnel and the implementation of dry days on polling days, implying sufficient measures to prevent intoxicated voting.

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Janavahini Party had initially approached the high court with their plea, which was turned down on February 28. The high court ruling stated that the petitioner failed to cite any specific legal provision obligating the Election Commission of India to conduct breathalyser tests on voters before allowing them to cast their votes.

The political party has contested the Election Commission's inaction regarding their representation dated January 6, requesting the arrangement of breathalyser tests at the entry points of polling booth queues. They sought a directive to the poll panel to ensure that only sober voters are permitted to exercise their voting rights.