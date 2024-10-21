Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud firmly dismissed a petition seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with 'Bharatiya Samvidhanatva' (Indian Constitution) on Monday.

The Supreme Court bench, which included Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, refused to entertain the plea, citing it as "a complete abuse of the process."

Dr SN Kundra, the petitioner-in-person, attempted to present his case but was swiftly rebuffed by the Chief Justice. "No sir, we will not entertain this," CJI Chandrachud stated unequivocally, cutting short any further discussion on the matter.