The Supreme Court, on May 21, delivered a decisive ruling, dismissing petitions seeking a review of its judgment that upheld the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

In a terse order passed on May 1, a five-judge constitutional bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna found no merit in the review petitions, stating, "There is no error apparent on the face of the record."

The apex court's order cements its earlier verdict of December 11, 2023, which validated the Presidential Orders that revoked the special constitutional provisions granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While upholding the abrogation, the court had refrained from examining the constitutionality of the J&K Reorganisation Act, citing the Solicitor General's assurance that statehood would be restored at the earliest. A deadline of September 30, 2024, was set for holding elections to the J&K legislative assembly.

Significantly, the Supreme Court had approved the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing the creation of the separate Union Territory of Ladakh. It held that Parliament possessed the power to carve out a Union Territory from a state without consulting the state assembly.