The Supreme Court on Friday, while hearing a batch of pleas raising concerns about the rising air pollution in Delhi and neighboring states, and the practice of stubble burning, reprimanded the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, saying, "Speed comes after we intervene year after year."

The court also said all states should come up with practical solutions to bring down air pollution.

"We can't allow people to die. All chief secretaries should take steps else they will be summoned here," the court said.

On Thursday, the Delhi government, in an affidavit, informed the Supreme Court that its odd-even scheme to curb vehicular emissions reduced road congestion. This came two days after the Supreme Court termed the odd-even scheme to curb vehicular emissions in the capital as 'optics'.

"The odd-even scheme will only have a minimal impact, close to 13 per cent," the court said on Friday, adding, "Meetings are happening, but nothing at the ground level."

The court further said it was leaving it to the state governments to take appropriate steps.

"You do whatever you want. We are not saying anything or passing any direction. Else, later you will say 'We wanted to do something but the Supreme Court did not allow'," the court said.

On the role of stubble burning in rising pollution, the court said farm fires have to stop.

"Why do things move only after we intervene? Is the central government ready to bear 50 per cent of alternative stubble clearing machines?", the court asked.

On Thursday, the Delhi government said it had decided to bear the entire cost of artificial rain for combating hazardous air pollution in the city and directed the chief secretary to present the government's views before the Supreme Court on Friday.

If the Centre supports the decision, the Delhi government can arrange for the first artificial rain in the city by November 20, they said on Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasised that obtaining the necessary clearances and permissions for using this technology from both the central and the state governments is a time-sensitive matter.

Responding to the same, the court today asked the Delhi government to seek the necessary permissions.

"Why should the court interfere in this?" it asked.

Meanwhile, Amicus Aparajita Singh said crop residue burning contributes to 24 per cent of the total pollution, while coal and fly ash contribute 17 per cent, and vehicles contribute 16 per cent to the pollution record.