The Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section CA of the Citizenship Act. The petitions argue that the said section violates fundamental rights.

The bench, after hearing arguments from both sides, has now reserved its judgement. The date for the pronouncement of the final judgement has not been disclosed yet.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra heard a case challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act 1955 for four days before reserving judgement. The contested section allows foreign migrants of Indian origin, who migrated to Assam between 1st January, 1966 and 25th March, 1971, to apply for Indian citizenship.

Indigenous groups of Assam have challenged this provision, arguing it legitimises illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. Today, the bench concluded proceedings after hearing intervenors' arguments and petitioners' rejoinder submissions. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta provided details on illegal immigrants and those granted citizenship under Section 6A.

He also provided information about border fencing. On December 7, the Court had directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide data on the inflow of illegal migrants to Assam and Northeastern states post March 25, 1971, and disclose data on various aspects including citizenship grants to immigrants in different periods and the workings of the Foreigners Tribunals.

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