The Supreme Court on May 17 reserved its judgment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, stated that Kejriwal could apply for bail in the meantime as per legal provisions.

"Arguments heard. Judgement reserved," announced the bench. During the hearing, the court reviewed the case documents and instructed the ED to present a chart detailing new evidence that surfaced after the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, which justified Kejriwal's arrest.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju informed the court of evidence indicating that funds were funneled to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) via hawala channels. He also mentioned that the ED found chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators concerning the alleged proceeds of crime.

Representing Kejriwal, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the evidence now cited by the ED was not available at the time of Kejriwal's arrest. The Supreme Court had earlier granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1, prohibiting him from visiting the Chief Minister's Office and the Delhi Secretariat. He is required to surrender on June 2.

The court was hearing Kejriwal's appeal against a Delhi High Court decision that rejected his plea challenging his arrest and remand by the ED. Kejriwal's appeal argued that his arrest following the announcement of the General Elections was politically motivated.

On April 9, the High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea for release and his claims of political vendetta, citing his absence from nine ED summons over six months as a significant factor undermining his position. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.