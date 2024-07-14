The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has expressed support for the Supreme Court's recent ruling that allows divorced Muslim women to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

On June 10, the Supreme Court declared that denying Muslim women alimony under secular laws would be regressive and counter to principles of gender justice and equality. Sharma emphasised that women's rights should be universal across all religions, praising the court's decision as a step towards gender equality.

The NCW chief highlighted the importance of standardizing personal laws related to women across all faiths. She pointed out the disparity between Hindu and Muslim divorce laws regarding alimony, advocating for equal treatment.

Sharma also addressed a recent incident involving derogatory comments made about the widow of Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh. The NCW took suo motu cognizance of the matter, leading to a police FIR. Sharma noted that the perpetrator is likely from Pakistan and assured that similar cases are being treated seriously.

In response to the NCW's letter, Delhi Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and are investigating the matter.

Captain Anshuman Singh, posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, lost his life while rescuing trapped individuals during a fire at an Army ammunition dump in Siachen Glacier. His wife and mother received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.