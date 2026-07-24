Supreme Court seeks Centre, NTA's detailed report on NEET reforms, vows year-round monitoring

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to file detailed affidavits outlining the progress made in implementing institutional reforms following the NEET-UG paper leak, stressing that temporary measures cannot replace systemic changes.

A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked the Union government to explain the steps taken to institutionalise reforms rather than relying on ad hoc arrangements.

The court sought comprehensive details on the proposed governing board, expert-led units, stakeholder nominations, and the implementation of recommendations made by the High-Powered Committee across ten key areas, including digital infrastructure, security, research and development, transparency, administration and human resources.

It also asked the Centre to clarify the role and progress of the newly appointed Additional Directors General responsible for security, monitoring and vigilance.

The bench further directed the Centre to submit a status report covering reforms across every stage of the examination process — before the examination, during the conduct of the test and after its completion.

Among the issues raised by the court were the progress on testing modalities in coordination with state and district authorities, the feasibility of multiple-session examinations, examination centre management, question paper printing and transportation, and measures to strengthen the overall conduct of entrance examinations.

The Supreme Court also sought details on the proposal to transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and the safeguards being planned to ensure data security and integrity.

During the hearing, Justice Narasimha observed that deploying the Indian Air Force to transport question papers securely after the paper leak was only a temporary response and could not be considered a long-term solution.

The bench also asked the Centre to explain its proposal to use technologies such as DigiYatra for candidate verification.

Noting that the Union government's earlier affidavit had not adequately addressed these issues, the court accepted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's assurance that a fresh and comprehensive affidavit would be filed.

"We will closely monitor it. We will ensure institutionalisation takes place. We will monitor it throughout the year," the bench said while posting the matter for further hearing next Monday.