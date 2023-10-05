The Supreme Court today questioned the investigating agencies regarding proof on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's role in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The apex court today questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as to what evidence they have to establish the chain of events on Sisodia's role in the alleged scam.

Hearing the bail petition of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, the Supreme Court remarked that Sisodia did not appear to be involved in the case, and asked how he was accused in a money laundering case.



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The Bench, comprising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti, said that the chain of events have not been fully established in the case. The top court further said that Sisodia does not seem to be involved in the case. The bench also said that except for the statement of Dinesh Arora, an accused-turned-approver in the case, there is no other proof against Sisodia.

The Supreme Court posed several critical questions to the investigating agencies, raising doubts regarding the strength of the case.

