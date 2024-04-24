Supreme Court set to issue rules on EVM verification petitions
The Supreme Court is set to release its verdict on petitions urging for a thorough check of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) along with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. The verdict will be announced by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.
The Supreme Court is set to issue rulings on petitions advocating for comprehensive verification of votes registered in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) alongside Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.
Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will deliver the verdict at 10:30 am, following their decision reservation on April 18.
During the proceedings, the bench engaged extensively with an official from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to gain insight into the functionality and security protocols of EVMs and VVPATs.
The ECI emphasised that EVMs are impervious to tampering under any circumstances and highlighted the impracticality of conducting complete VVPAT slip counts.
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