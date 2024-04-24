The Supreme Court is set to issue rulings on petitions advocating for comprehensive verification of votes registered in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) alongside Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will deliver the verdict at 10:30 am, following their decision reservation on April 18.

During the proceedings, the bench engaged extensively with an official from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to gain insight into the functionality and security protocols of EVMs and VVPATs.

The ECI emphasised that EVMs are impervious to tampering under any circumstances and highlighted the impracticality of conducting complete VVPAT slip counts.