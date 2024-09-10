The Supreme Court's directive for striking doctors in West Bengal to resume duties by 5 p.m. today has been met with strong reactions from the medical community and public alike. The order comes amid ongoing protests over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Monday evening, a wave of demonstrations swept through Kolkata, with participants forming human chains and holding mobile torches for nine minutes, demanding justice for the victim. The event, known as '9-9-9,' saw large gatherings at key locations including Shyambazar, Esplanade, New Town, and Jadavpur.

Despite the court's directive, protesting junior doctors have vowed to continue their cease work and plan to march to Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the health department, on Tuesday afternoon. They are demanding the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education, accusing them of inadequate responses to the crisis.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengal chapter has expressed deep dismay at the Supreme Court's order, criticizing both the court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for failing to expedite justice. "We are completely disheartened by the proceedings," the IMA stated, emphasizing that protests would intensify until justice is served.

The ruling Trinamool Congress supports the Supreme Court's directive, underscoring the medics' primary duty to patient care. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother has publicly accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of false claims regarding financial compensation, further fueling tensions.

In a related development, the CBI has raised concerns about the forensic report of the deceased, deciding to send samples to AIIMS for additional analysis. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed that the report indicates a homicidal death with evidence of sexual assault.