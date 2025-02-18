The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who faces multiple FIRs across India for inappropriate comments made during his appearance on "India's Got Latent."

No new FIRs can be filed against him based on the controversial episode. Further, the Court ordered him to surrender his passport to the police, preventing him from leaving the country without prior permission.

The remarks made by Allahabadia during his appearance on the show have sparked widespread backlash. The Court had previously expressed disapproval of his comments, asking his lawyer to clarify the legal boundaries of obscenity and vulgarity.

Allahabadia, who filed a petition seeking the consolidation of the multiple FIRs against him, now faces an investigation by Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell. The police have requested him to appear for questioning on February 24. FIRs have been lodged in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur.

The Court condemned Allahabadia's behaviour, stating: "Just because somebody thinks he becomes so popular and can speak any kind of words, can take entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited."