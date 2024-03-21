The Supreme Court strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi today for refusing the appointment of DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state's Cabinet, despite a suspension of his conviction.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Supreme Court questioned the Governor's decision, stating, "Why is this happening? The Supreme Court has suspended the conviction. There should be no obstacle to his swearing-in. Kindly convey this to the Governor; otherwise, we may need to intervene more seriously."

The Supreme Court strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi today for obstructing the appointment of DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state's Cabinet, despite his conviction being temporarily suspended.

Expressing dismay, the Supreme Court questioned the Governor's actions, stating, "What is the reason for this? The Supreme Court has suspended the conviction. There should be no impediment to his swearing-in. Kindly communicate this to the Governor, or else we may need to consider the matter more seriously."

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