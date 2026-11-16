The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case and granted them bail, citing their more than 17 years of incarceration and the pendency of their appeals against conviction.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28. The order was uploaded on the Supreme Court's website on Sunday.

The two convicts, Bipinchand Kanhaiyalal Joshi and Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya, were directed to be released on bail subject to terms and conditions to be imposed by the concerned trial court.

In its order, the bench noted that both appellants had spent more than 17 years in prison and that one of them, Joshi, was severely disabled. It also observed that several questions of fact and law remained to be examined in their appeals.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap," the bench observed.

The court further noted that one of the appellants had not been named in the First Information Report (FIR) and was implicated in the case nearly three years later.

"Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law. In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Trial Court," the order stated.

The two convicts had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's 2017 order, which upheld their convictions and life sentences. Their appeals against the conviction and sentence are currently pending before the top court.

In March, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Gujarat and Maharashtra governments on their pleas.

Appearing for Joshi and Modhiya, senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Sonia Mathur submitted that the two had been tried along with nine others for gang rape and murder and were sentenced to life imprisonment with fines.

Opposing their bail pleas, Additional Solicitor General Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakre argued that the case involved gang rape and that the lower courts had examined the evidence and the gravity of the offences before convicting them.

The latest order comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the remission granted to all 11 convicts in the case by the Gujarat government in August 2022. The convicts were released from Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022, and were welcomed with sweets and garlands, triggering widespread criticism and protests.

More than 6,000 people, including women activists, subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the remission decision.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the remission granted to the 11 convicts, ruling that the Gujarat government lacked the authority to take the decision as the trial had been transferred to Mumbai. The court also found that the remission order had been obtained through fraud and suppression of facts.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Shobha Gupta has been providing pro bono legal assistance to Bilkis Bano since 2003. She has represented and supported Bano through various stages of the legal proceedings, including before the trial court, the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

According to the prosecution, Bano was gang-raped on March 3, 2002, in Gujarat's Dahod district while fleeing the violence that followed the Godhra train burning incident. Seven members of her family, including her young daughter, were killed during the violence.