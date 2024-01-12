In response to a dismally low rate of compensation granted under the Central Government's 'Compensation of Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022', the Supreme Court issues crucial directives to address the issue.

The scheme, effective since April 1, 2022, mandates compensation of Rs 2 lakh for deaths and Rs 50,000 for injuries resulting from hit-and-run accidents where the offending vehicle remains unidentified. Despite 67,387 hit-and-run accidents in 2022, only 205 claims were raised during the financial year 2022-23, with a mere 95 settled, revealing a significant gap in victim awareness.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal observed, "Negligible victims have taken advantage of the said scheme," attributing the shortfall to a lack of knowledge among victims about the compensation availability. To address this, the Court mandates that the police inform hit-and-run victims about the scheme, ensuring they are assisted in filing claims.

The Court issued several directives to rectify the situation:

a) Informing Victims: If vehicle particulars are unavailable within a month of the accident report, police must inform the injured or legal representatives of the deceased about compensation availability under the scheme.

b) Forwarding Reports: Within one month of the accident, the police must forward the First Accident Report (FAR) to the Claims Enquiry Officer, including victim names. If no claim application is received within one month, the Claims Enquiry Officer shall inform the District Legal Service Authority to assist claimants.

c) Monitoring Committee: A district-level Monitoring Committee, comprising legal service and police officers, shall meet bi-monthly to oversee scheme implementation and compliance.

d) Timely Recommendations: Claims Enquiry Officers must forward reports and recommendations to the Claim Settlement Commissioner within one month of receiving filled-in claim applications.

The bench also emphasized the need for the Central Government to consider extending the time limit for filing claims, especially for those eligible under the previous Solatium Scheme.

Moreover, the Court suggested a periodic increase in compensation amounts, directing the Central Government to review and enhance the Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 figures annually to account for the diminishing value of money.

The Standing Committee was directed to take effective steps to increase public awareness about the scheme and ensure its effective implementation. The Supreme Court will review compliance on April 22, 2024, marking a significant step towards justice for hit-and-run victims.