The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on April 29. This decision follows the dismissal of Kejriwal's plea by the Delhi High Court on April 9.

Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court on April 10, a day after the Delhi High Court's ruling, which stated that he had allegedly conspired with others in the case. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued in court that his arrest and remand were based on unreliable documents withheld from the defense.

The petition filed by Kejriwal contends that his arrest was politically motivated and solely based on contradictory and belated statements from co-accused turned approvers. It seeks his immediate release and the declaration of his arrest as illegal.

The Delhi High Court, while rejecting Kejriwal's plea, stated that he was actively involved in utilizing the proceeds of crime and personally engaged in formulating the now-scrapped liquor policy. Additionally, it alleged his participation in demanding kickbacks and involvement in activities related to the scandal as the national convenor of AAP.

In related news, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Monday.