Today, the Supreme Court is set to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The petition arises less than seven weeks before the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-defunct liquor policy.

The Delhi High Court recently rejected Kejriwal's plea for relief, citing material submitted by the central probe agency suggesting his alleged involvement in formulating the policy and demanding kickbacks of Rs 100 crore. Following this verdict, Kejriwal swiftly approached the Supreme Court for reprieve, but faced delays due to court closures for Eid and the weekend.

In his appeal against the high court ruling, Kejriwal claims his arrest, timed amid election announcements, was motivated by extraneous factors. He asserts that arresting a sitting Chief Minister during the election cycle undermines the principles of democracy, specifically targeting the concepts of free and fair elections and federalism.

Kejriwal's arrest is part of a broader investigation, with him being the third senior AAP leader apprehended in the case. Former Deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were previously arrested, with Singh currently out on bail.

The ED's probe stems from a 2022 CBI case related to alleged irregularities in the excise policy, initiated based on a complaint by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Allegations suggest AAP leaders conspired to manipulate the liquor policy to favor certain licensees, prompting its withdrawal nine months after implementation amidst corruption accusations and political turmoil.

AAP has vehemently denied the accusations, emphasizing that no illegal money was found during ED's raids. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj dismissed the allegations as a political conspiracy, highlighting pressure on witnesses to alter statements in favor of the ED's narrative.