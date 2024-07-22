The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions calling for the cancellation of the NEET UG 24 exam due to alleged paper leaks and other malpractices.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will preside over the hearing scheduled for 10:30 am.

During the previous session on July 18, the court instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release centre-wise results. This directive aims to identify any unusual spikes in performance, particularly in centres suspected of paper leaks.

The bench has signalled its intention to conclude the matter today, potentially bringing resolution to the ongoing controversy surrounding the medical entrance exam.

The outcome of this hearing could have significant implications for aspiring medical students across the country.