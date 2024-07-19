The Supreme Court will hear a petition on July 22 seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged quid pro quo arrangements through electoral bonds. The plea, filed by Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), claims that substantial donations made by firms under investigation to the ruling party were intended to sway ongoing probes.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud announced the hearing date for the petition today. The application, represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan, Neha Rathi, and Cheryl D’Souza, argues that major investigative agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax Department, have become enmeshed in the alleged corruption.

The petition suggests that these agencies' inaction may have allowed significant financial contributions from firms facing scrutiny to influence the outcomes of investigations. It highlights that reports and extensive data mining, notably by The Hindu, indicate that most electoral bonds were issued as part of quid pro quo arrangements.

The petition also alleges that these transactions have impacted multi-crore contracts and regulatory oversight, even permitting dangerous products to be marketed, thus threatening public safety.