The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on Tuesday, August 20.

The victim's body was discovered in the hospital's seminar room on August 9. Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the following day. However, citing dissatisfaction with the local police investigation, the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case on August 13.

"The parents of the victim have an apprehension that if the investigation is allowed to continue in this manner, it will derail," stated the High Court bench, explaining their decision to transfer the case to the CBI.

The High Court also raised concerns about the initial handling of the case, questioning why it was initially registered as an unnatural death and why the hospital principal had not filed a complaint.

"Without significant progress in the investigation, we would be well justified in accepting the prayers by the victim's parents that evidence would be destroyed," the bench added.

The case has sparked protests, leading to vandalism at the RG Kar hospital on August 14. The High Court recently criticised the West Bengal government for failing to prevent these acts of destruction.