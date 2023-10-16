The Supreme Court of India is all set to pronounce its verdict on same-sex marriage tomorrow.

The judgement tomorrow will prove historic if the apex court decides to rule in favour of same sex marriage. In May, the supreme court had reserved judgment on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage.

The bench then comprised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

In May, the Supreme Court held a marathon hearing to consider the issue of giving recognition to same-sex marriage and the legal and social questions arising out of those petitions.

Noteworthy here is that on September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court delivered a historic judgment upholding the dignity and self-respect of the LGBTQIA+ community. Tomorrow's verdict is now being seen as the nxt big step for giving full legimitacy to homosexual relationships in the country as the issue of same-sex marriage has been a hotly contested subject in the country.

A favourable verdict from the apex court would go a long way in the LGBTQIA+ community’s quest for acceptance and equal rights in society.