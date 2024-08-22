The Supreme Court is set to hear its suo motu case today at 10:30 am, concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital.

The Court has demanded a status report from the CBI on the investigation and requested a separate report from the West Bengal police regarding the probe into vandalism at the hospital.

In the previous hearing, the Court criticised the West Bengal Government and the police for multiple lapses in managing both the criminal case and the hospital's security during an August 14 protest.

The Court has since ordered the CISF to secure the hospital and its hostel. Further, a National Task Force has been established to address systemic issues related to the safety of medical professionals.

The matter will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.