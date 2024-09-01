President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a new flag and insignia for India's Supreme Court, marking its 75th anniversary in New Delhi on September 1. The unveiling took place during the closing session of a two-day National Conference of District Judiciary.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted the Supreme Court's crucial role as a guardian of democracy and praised its contributions to Indian jurisprudence. She noted that recent programs organised by the court have strengthened public trust in the judicial system.

The President addressed several challenges facing the judiciary, including:

1. Case backlog: Murmu emphasised the need to tackle cases pending for over three decades, suggesting more frequent special Lok Adalat weeks to reduce the backlog.

2. Local justice: She proposed exploring a localised justice system, similar to panchayats and municipalities, to make justice more accessible.

3. Timely verdicts: Murmu stressed the importance of swift justice, particularly in heinous crimes like rape, to maintain public confidence in the system.

4. Equitable treatment: The President highlighted concerns about wealthy offenders evading justice while victims live in fear.

Murmu commended the Supreme Court's recent order implementing provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita retroactively. This measure allows for bail for first-time offenders and those who have served one-third of their maximum sentence.

The President expressed optimism about ongoing judicial reforms, including improvements in infrastructure, training, and human resources at the district level. She stressed that coordinated efforts from all stakeholders would be necessary to address the challenges facing India's judicial system.