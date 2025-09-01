Supreme Court upholds Centre’s ethanol blending policy, dismisses PIL against E20 petrol

The Supreme Court on Monday, September 1 dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the Union government’s Ethanol Blending Programme mandating nationwide sale of E20 petrol.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran heard the plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, who had cited a 2021 NITI Aayog report to argue that the policy adversely affects older vehicles not designed for E20 fuel.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat clarified that the petition was not opposed to ethanol blending itself but sought an option for ethanol-free petrol for vehicles manufactured before April 2023. He argued that studies suggest E20 leads to nearly six per cent lower fuel efficiency, while E10 or E0 alternatives are no longer available in the supply chain.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, strongly opposed the plea, alleging the involvement of a powerful lobby. He defended the programme, stressing that ethanol blending reduces crude oil imports, boosts foreign exchange savings, and ensures better income for India’s sugarcane farmers. “Will people sitting outside the country dictate what kind of fuel India should use?” he asked.

After hearing arguments, the bench summarily dismissed the petition.

The verdict comes amid ongoing debates around the impact of E20 fuel on mileage and older vehicles. While critics contend that efficiency drops in non-compatible engines, the government has consistently dismissed these claims.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has maintained that E20 does not cause mileage loss, attributing criticism to petroleum lobbies. Similarly, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently cited updated findings from NITI Aayog, highlighting that E20 cuts carbon emissions by up to 30 per cent compared to E10, improves acceleration, and enhances engine efficiency through a higher Research Octane Number (RON).

Officials also refuted concerns over reduced mileage, noting that factors such as driving habits, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure, and air conditioning usage influence fuel economy far more than ethanol blending.