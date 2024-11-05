In a significant ruling that brings relief to approximately 1.7 million madarsa students in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Madarsa Education Act of 2004 on Tuesday. This decision overturns a previous order from the Allahabad High Court, which had declared the Act unconstitutional, arguing that it violated the principles of secularism.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, criticized the High Court’s March 22 judgment that sought to invalidate the Act. The Supreme Court clarified that the Madarsa Education Act can only be deemed unconstitutional if the state lacks the legislative competence to enact such a law.

"The Allahabad High Court erred in its assessment that the madarsa law infringed upon the basic structure of the Constitution by violating the principle of secularism," the bench stated. It further emphasized that the legislative intent behind the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act was to standardize educational standards within madrasas, thereby ensuring a consistent quality of education.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court also addressed the recognition of degrees offered by madrasas, noting that those granting 'fazil' and 'kamil' degrees beyond the 12th grade would not be recognized by the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board, as these qualifications conflict with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, rendering them unconstitutional in that respect.

This ruling ensures that madrasas in Uttar Pradesh will continue to operate under state regulations, thereby providing a structured framework for education to the large student population they serve.