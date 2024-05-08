The Supreme Court cracked the whip on misleading advertisements on May 7, putting celebrities and public figures on notice for irresponsible product endorsements that could mislead consumers.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah laid down stringent norms requiring advertisers to self-certify that their ads comply with Indian laws before they hit the airwaves. This self-attestation protocol mirrors the Cable TV Network Rules of 1994.

The top court also directed relevant ministries to update it on the actions taken by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against misleading advertisements.

In a significant observation, the bench underlined the pivotal role of famous personalities in swaying consumer choices through endorsements. "Endorsements by celebrities, influencers and public figures go a long way in promoting products and it is imperative for them to act with responsibility while endorsing any product in the course of advertisement and taking responsibility for the same," the court stated.

The stern directives came as the court heard a case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in 2022 against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, accusing the firm and its founder, yoga guru Ramdev, of running a smear campaign against modern medicine and the Covid vaccination drive.

The bench expressed displeasure over the persistence of prohibited, misleading Patanjali advertisements on various online platforms despite court orders.