The Supreme Court delivered a blow to the Gujarat government by canceling its order for the early release of 11 convicts in the notorious Bilkis Bano rape case. Opposition parties, including the Congress, AIMIM, Trinamool Congress, and Shiv Sena, welcomed the ruling, accusing the BJP of being anti-women and patronizing criminals.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to express his views, stating that Bilkis Bano's relentless struggle symbolizes the triumph of justice against the "arrogant" BJP government. He stated the dangerous tendency to manipulate justice for electoral gains and hailed the Supreme Court for exposing the custodians of criminals.

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined the chorus, asserting that justice had ultimately prevailed. She highlighted the removal of the veil over the BJP's anti-women policies and applauded Bilkis Bano for her courageous fight.

Pawan Khera, Congress's media and publicity head, condemned the BJP's callous disregard for women, stating that the Supreme Court's judgment exposed the party's insensitivity. He emphasized that justice should not be contingent on the religion or caste of the victim or perpetrator.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the ruling, alleging that it unveiled the BJP's hollow claims regarding women's empowerment. He questioned the silence of the Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah, in approving the early release of the convicts.

The Trinamool Congress described the judgment as a slap on the face of the BJP, accusing them of facilitating the release of criminals and glorifying the convicts. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out the role of the Home Ministry in granting a NoC to the decision.

Prakash Ambedkar, chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, hailed the verdict as "a victory of law."

In a significant setback for the Gujarat government, the Supreme Court declared on Monday that the state was "not competent enough" to pass an order for the early release of 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano rape case. The court deemed the documents presented by the convicts to obtain the 2022 release order as "fraud" and based on "misleading facts."

The 11 convicts, released on August 15, 2022, have been instructed to surrender before jail authorities within two weeks. Bilkis Bano, who endured a brutal gang-rape during the 2002 post-Godhra riots, has become a symbol of resilience against injustice. The Supreme Court's ruling reaffirms the commitment to upholding the principles of justice and accountability, marking a significant chapter in the pursuit of truth for the survivors of heinous crimes.