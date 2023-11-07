The Supreme Court of India on November 7 reaffirmed that its directives regarding the use of banned chemicals in firecrackers are applicable not only to Delhi and its neighboring regions but to the entire nation. The clarification came during a recent court hearing in response to an application urging the state of Rajasthan to comply with the court's order, which bans certain firecrackers in an effort to reduce air and noise pollution.

The petitioner emphasized that there has been a misconception that the Supreme Court's order was limited to Delhi-NCR, whereas it carries nationwide significance. In response, the court issued instructions to Rajasthan to adhere to its previous order and directed all states to take proactive measures to mitigate air pollution, especially during festive seasons. The court stressed the importance of raising awareness among the public to achieve this goal.

Justice MM Sundresh highlighted that the responsibility for managing air and sound pollution doesn't rest solely on the court but should be shared by everyone. He stated, "It is for everyone to manage air and sound pollution," emphasizing the need for a collective effort.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court expressed its disappointment with the central and state governments for engaging in a "blame-game" regarding the ongoing air pollution issue in Delhi and its neighboring states. Air quality in the national capital and surrounding areas has deteriorated significantly, prompting public concern and calls for action.

Justice Sundresh commented on the situation, saying, "We see there is a blame game, everyone is trying to pass (the reason) on...this is the reason, that is the reason." However, the bench refrained from making further statements on the issue of stubble burning, noting that the matter is scheduled for discussion later in the day.