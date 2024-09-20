The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court was taken down after it was hacked on Friday, September 20.

In a public notice, the Supreme Court stated, "This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly."

After it was hacked, the YouTube channel showed videos promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs, instead of live court proceedings.

The YouTube channel showed a blank video with the title "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION".

It must be mentioned that the SC administration has started an enquiry into the hacking of the channel, sources told Bar and Bench. The channel's link has been disabled by the Supreme Court registry.

This is the first time that the Supreme Court's YouTube channel has been hacked after the top court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings in 2018.