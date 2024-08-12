Baramati MP Supriya Sule has reported a security breach involving her phone and WhatsApp account, revealing that hackers demanded $400 in ransom. Sule disclosed the incident on Sunday asking public to avoid contacting her until the matter is resolved.

In a statement, Sule confirmed that her WhatsApp was compromised, with hackers demanding $400 from her team. Additionally, the hackers targeted Aditi Nalawade, the party general secretary, who was asked to pay Rs 10,000. Sule noted that the hackers had provided bank details for the transaction.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader expressed grave concern over the breach, emphasizing that she has nothing to hide. Sule has since filed a complaint at the Yavat police station. Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh has assured her of a thorough investigation.

Sule also took to X (formerly Twitter) to alert her followers, stating, “Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help.” She thanked WhatsApp’s support team and the Pune rural police for their assistance.

In a related development, Sule disclosed receiving an income tax notice following her parliamentary speeches. She questioned the timing and coincidence of these notices and has asked her husband, Sadanand Sule, to investigate further.