Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MLC Suraj Revanna has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody following his arrest on allegations of sexual assault. The Hassan police presented Revanna before a Bengaluru magistrate on June 23 evening after arresting him earlier in the day.

Revanna, son of former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna and grandson of JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda, faces charges under sections 377, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The alleged incident occurred on June 16, according to the police FIR.

Nikhil D Kamat, Revanna's counsel, stated that the next hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2024. The case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka police, which is expected to seek Revanna's custody soon.

In a twist to the case, a counter FIR has been filed against the complainant and his brother-in-law. Revanna's personal assistant has accused them of threatening and blackmailing the MLC with false allegations, leading to charges under sections 384 and 506 of the IPC.

This arrest comes on the heels of another high-profile case within the Revanna family. Suraj's younger brother, former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, was recently remanded to judicial custody by a Bengaluru special court over separate allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women.