The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to enthral the audience at the Air Show scheduled to be held on February 16 (Friday) at 0900 hours at Air Force Station Bagdogra.

Formed in 1996, SKAT is among the very few nine-aircraft aerobatics teams in the world and is the only one in Asia.

This one-of-a-kind team has carried out an astounding 500 displays in India, besides showcasing the professionalism of the IAF in Air Shows abroad in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and UAE.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto "Sadhaiva Sarvottam" with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best".

This event will not only showcase the extraordinary skills of these pilots but will also provide an opportunity for the public to witness the dedication and excellence of the Indian Air Force.

The team's motive is to spread awareness about the Armed Forces and to inspire the youth of the country to join the armed forces.



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