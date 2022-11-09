Two Bangladesh-based miscreants succumbed to injuries after BSF personnel fired to prevent cattle heads at the international border near under Kaimari Border outpost, of the 75 Battalion of BSF under the Sitai Police Station of West Bengal's Coochbehar district.

BSF officials informed that on November 9, BSF troops deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh international border observed suspicious movement of 15 to 20 miscreants on the Bangladesh side of the border fencing, who had illegally and willfully violated the sanctity of the International Border and were trying to smuggle cattle heads by erecting cantilever (Jhula) with the help of their Indian associates.

Meanwhile, alert BSF Jawans challenged them to stop their unwarranted activities and return to Bangladesh territory.

However Bangladeshi miscreants did not pay any heed to repeated verbal warnings and adopted an aggressive posture by focusing high beam torch light on BSF troops and started pleading heavy stone pelting on BSF troops.

In order to foil the smuggling bid by the smugglers, BSF Jawan on duty initially fired 2 non-lethal stun grenades to deter and disperse the Bangladeshi miscreants but the Bangladesh-based miscreants and their associates on the Indian side did not pay any heed and started encircling BSF personnel on duty equipped with sharp-edged weapons and bamboo sticks with the intention to inflict grave injuries to BSF personnel.

On sensing a threat to life and finding no other means to save lives, one BSF Jawan fired from his service weapon upon the miscreants. Resultantly the miscreants fled away from the spot.

BSF troops found one cantilever (Jhula) close to the fencing and a cattle head hanging in dead condition.

As per reports from Bangladesh, two Bangladesh-based miscreants succumbed due to bullet injury in the said firing incident.