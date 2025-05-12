Suspected drones were sighted over Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, defence sources confirmed. Security forces promptly engaged the aerial objects, maintaining high vigilance in the sensitive border area.



Sources, however, assured that while the developments come at a time of strained ties between India and Pakistan, there is no immediate cause for public alarm. "The situation is under control, and our forces remain alert to any threat," a senior defence official stated.



Footage shared by news agency ANI captured the drone engagements in the Samba sector, underscoring the persistent drone activity across Jammu and Kashmir's border districts in recent weeks.



On May 8, Indian forces had successfully intercepted Pakistani drones attempting to breach the border near Samba. Similar drone sightings were reported earlier in Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Amritsar, and Pathankot, raising concerns over increased drone-based incursions amid the heightened tensions between the two neighbours.



Defence analysts suggest the repeated sightings reflect attempts at surveillance and possible arms drops, prompting India's security apparatus to bolster counter-drone measures along the western front.