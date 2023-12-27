Suspected IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
Chinar Corps and Jammu & Kashmir Police have thwarted a significant terror incident today. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered and successfully neutralised at Lawaypora, on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway.
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Suspected IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
An IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was recovered in a joint operation by the police and the Army at Lawaypora on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, officials said on Wednesday.
"IED Recovered at Lawaypora, on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway," the Army said.
"Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir police averted a major terror incident today by recovering and in-situ destroying an IED at Lawaypora on the Srinagar -Baramulla Highway.
"Indian Army is resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free."
The traffic on the road was temporarily halted as teams of police and Army conducted the operation to diffuse the IED.
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