Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to invite leaders of several neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to attend his swearing-in ceremony over the weekend. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a resounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, winning 293 seats, paving the way for Modi's historic third consecutive term.

Reportedly, top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius are likely to be among the foreign dignitaries invited to witness Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has already confirmed receiving an invitation from Modi. "During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the media division of Wickremesinghe's office stated.

Modi also extended an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a phone conversation, which she accepted, as per diplomatic sources.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth are also expected to be invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

The formal invitations are set to be sent on Thursday, with Modi likely to take oath on June 8th.

Inviting leaders from neighboring countries for the swearing-in ceremony has been a tradition for Modi. During his first term in 2014, leaders of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended the event, while in 2019, leaders from the BIMSTEC countries were present.

The BJP-led NDA's impressive performance in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 293 seats out of 543, has paved the way for Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister, a remarkable feat in Indian politics.