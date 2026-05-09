Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister since independence

Suvendu Adhikari on May 9 took oath as the first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister of West Bengal since Independence, marking a historic political shift in the state after the BJP ended 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several senior NDA leaders and party functionaries.

Shortly after taking oath, Adhikari greeted the Prime Minister and other top BJP and NDA leaders present at the ceremony, acknowledging their support as the party formally assumed power in the state for the first time.

The BJP’s landmark victory in West Bengal is being seen as one of the party’s biggest electoral breakthroughs in eastern India, with celebrations erupting across several parts of the state following the oath-taking ceremony.