Suvendu Adhikari to take oath today as Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister after historic mandate

West Bengal is set to witness a historic political transition as senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari prepares to take oath on May 9 as the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state following the party’s landmark victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The BJP’s sweeping mandate has brought an end to the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, marking one of the biggest political shifts in the state’s recent history. Suvendu Adhikari emerged as the central face of the BJP’s campaign and legislative leadership after being unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Kolkata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially confirmed Adhikari’s elevation on May 8 during a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs.

“I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party,” Shah stated, formally paving the way for government formation in the state.

Soon after the announcement, Adhikari met West Bengal Governor R N Ravi at Lok Bhavan and staked claim to form the new government. Senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy accompanied him during the meeting, showcasing the party’s united backing behind the new Chief Minister-designate.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 9, ushering in a new political era in West Bengal under BJP leadership.