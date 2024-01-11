Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Maharashtra adjudged India's cleanest state
Maharashtra emerged as the top performer in the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023' with Indore winning the title of the cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year.
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Maharashtra adjudged India's cleanest state
In the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', Maharashtra emerged as the best-performing state, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Indore won the title of the cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year.
The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony. The event was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri among others.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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