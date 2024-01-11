In the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', Maharashtra emerged as the best-performing state, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Indore won the title of the cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year.

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony. The event was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri among others.

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