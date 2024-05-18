Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi Marlena slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its connection with Swati Maliwal’s case.

Claiming that the case is being twisted into a controversy with Maliwal being involved, Marlena said that the Anti Corruption Bureau of the BJP has filed a case against Swati Maliwal regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW. She said, “A chargesheet has been filed and the time of conviction is coming, we believe that Swati Maliwal is being included in the conspiracy by using this case.”

Furthermore, the Delhi minister stated that the Tis Hazari Court has been asking for the FIR copy which has not yet been submitted by the saffron party. She also informed that the Delhi Police said the FIR is sensitive and hence it cannot be submitted to the court.

She said, “How the entire machinery of BJP, from MHA to Delhi Police is working, was seen yesterday in Tis Hazari Court… Yesterday, the whole day the court kept asking for a copy of the FIR from the police on the demand of Bibhav Kumar, but the copy was not given. The court had given time till this morning. Today Delhi Police has replied that the FIR is sensitive so it cannot be submitted to the court and cannot be given to the accused.”

“This FIR has been sent to all the media houses by the BJP but BJP's police are saying that we can't give it to the accused...” Marlena also said.

The incident unfolded on May 13 when Maliwal, a prominent leader of AAP and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, alleged that she was assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence by Kumar, a close aide to Kejriwal.

Maliwal reportedly made a distress call around 10 am from the CM’s residence, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Police who swiftly arrived at the scene.

Bibhav Kumar, the former Personal Secretary (PS) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has also been arrested by Delhi Police.