Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar is being taken to Mumbai to ascertain if he has destroyed evidence.

According to reports, the Police stated that Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person or another device based in Mumbai, following which his mobile phone was seized but it was found to have been formatted.

Kumar was arrested by Delhi police on May 18. He was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal within the confines of the Chief Minister's official residence in the capital city.

The arrest follows allegations made by Maliwal, who claimed that Kumar subjected her to physical assault, including slapping and kicking in the stomach and pelvic area, during an altercation.

In response, Kumar filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal, accusing her of verbal abuse with the intention to harm. Bibhav Kumar is known for his close association with Arvind Kejriwal.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.