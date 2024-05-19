The Delhi Police said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders did not seek permission for their march to the BJP headquarters on May 19 following which they will not be allowed to march.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will march to the BJP office amid the ongoing blame game between the AAP and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal over her alleged assault.

In the wake of AAP's mega protest, personnel from Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF have been deployed outside the BJP headquarters.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested on Saturday in connection to the May 13 assault case, is likely to be taken to the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday to recreate the crime scene.

Hours after Kumar's arrest, CM Kejriwal held a press conference in which he announced his intention to march to the BJP office on and dared the "Prime Minister to send anyone he wants to jail".

Kejriwal is out on interim bail till June 2.

"I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the Prime Minister can send anyone he wants to jail. The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more," Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police in its remand paper submitted late Saturday evening seeking seven days custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar regarding the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said that it was a "serious case" where the "brutal assault" could have turned "fatal".