Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei, Deputy Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, issued a strong rebuttal to China’s 'One China Policy' during his address at The Siang Dialogue 2.0 in Delhi. The event, organized by Red Lantern Analytica at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, convened global experts, policymakers, and academics to discuss pressing geopolitical, economic, and security issues.

Hsieh dismissed the One China principle as a "scam," asserting that Taiwan has never been under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China (PRC). He emphasized that the Republic of China (ROC), which governs Taiwan, and the PRC have existed as separate entities since 1949.

"The so-called One China principle—that there is only one China, with the PRC as its sole legal government and Taiwan as its part—is a scam," Hsieh stated. "Taiwan has never been part of the PRC. The Republic of China exists separately in Taiwan, while the PRC governs mainland China."

Warning against Beijing’s expanding geopolitical ambitions, Hsieh pointed to China's covert maneuvers to assert influence beyond Taiwan, including attempts to occupy Japan’s Okinawa, located just 750 kilometers away. His remarks align with broader concerns over China's strategic intentions in the Asia-Pacific.

Calling for global solidarity, he urged democratic nations to collectively counter China's expansionist policies. "It is crucial that we stand together and resist China's growing assertions, which threaten the autonomy of democratic states in the region," he said, stressing that Taiwan's security is critical to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific.